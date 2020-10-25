Monday deadline to register online or by mail to vote in November election
Sunday, October 25, 2020
|Photo by Alan Charnley
New Washington voters can register through Election Day, but after Monday, October 26, they must register in person at either the King County elections office in Renton or the County Voters Registration Annex in downtown Seattle.
Voters can register on line or update existing registrations at either
Mail registration forms are available at the elections office, at local libraries and at some other government offices. Forms also are available online at
In-person registration is at the King County Elections office at 919 SW Grady Way, Renton and the Voter Registration Annex, 500 4th Ave, Room 440, Seattle.
The King County elections office in Renton is open from 8:30am to 4:30pm.
The county Voters Registration Annex in downtown Seattle is open from 8:30am to 1pm and from 2pm to 4:30pm.
--Evan Smith
