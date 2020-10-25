Monday deadline to register online or by mail to vote in November election

Photo by Alan Charnley

Monday, October 26, 2020 is the deadline to register on line or by mail to vote in the November 3 general election or for previously registered Washington voters to file a change of address.





New Washington voters can register through Election Day, but after Monday, October 26, they must register in person at either the King County elections office in Renton or the County Voters Registration Annex in downtown Seattle.



