Monday deadline to register online or by mail to vote in November election

New Washington voters can register through Election Day, but after Monday, October 26, they must register in person at either the King County elections office in Renton or the County Voters Registration Annex in downtown Seattle.









--Evan Smith













Voters can register on line or update existing registrations at eitherMail registration forms are available at the elections office, at local libraries and at some other government offices. Forms also are available online atVoters who register by mail need to send their forms in time to get an October 26 postmark. That means that people mailing registration material Monday need to be aware of mailbox pick up times.In-person registration is at the King County Elections office at 919 SW Grady Way, Renton and the Voter Registration Annex, 500 4th Ave, Room 440, Seattle. The King County elections office in Renton is open from 8:30am to 4:30pm.The county Voters Registration Annex in downtown Seattle is open from 8:30am to 1pm and from 2pm to 4:30pm.