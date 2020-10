unsplash

Washington’s K-12 Internet Access Program is now offering FREE internet service to families who qualify. Washington’s K-12 Internet Access Program is now offering FREE internet service to families who qualify.





This statewide program is offered to qualifying families free of charge.





Families that show they are low-income and eligible for free or reduced-price meals and did not have internet connectivity in their home prior to August 2020 qualify for this free service.





You can learn more about this program and how to sign up HERE