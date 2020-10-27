Death notices April 1 to May 31, 2020
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Like a memorial service, they tell us things we may not have known about the person, and may leave us wishing we had known them better
Obituaries extracted from The Seattle Times and other sources
James (Jim) Lambright 1942 - 2020 Star football player at the UW, he began his famed coaching career at Shoreline Community College where "he even taught ice skating and curling." "He spent nearly four decades as a player, assistant coach and head coach for the Huskies and was part of a school-record 386 football games."
Mark Roy Lowney 1942 - 2020 Shoreline resident was the owner of Surfside Fish 'n Chips on Pier 51 and a Dairy Queen in Lake City. Mark grew up as a member of Temple De Hirsch Sinai, and later helped found Congregation Beth Shalom. Although not religious, Judaism was an important part of his identity. He was active for a decade in the Neo-Pagan community and the Aquarian Tabernacle Church. He was married twice and has many children and grandchildren. After he came out, he and his life partner Jim Barker started Over the Rainbow Adult Family Home in Shoreline, and ran it together until Jim's death in 2012. Mark sold the business but continued to live there.
Donna Mae (Knutson) Bales 1934 - 2020 After a long battle with Alzheimer's disease, Donna died at Crista Senior Living in Shoreline of coronavirus.
Emily Adair King age 94 Died peacefully at her Shoreline home.
Lilliantyne "Tyna" Fields 1930 - 2020 In 1968 Tyna was a biology professor at Shoreline Community College and was active in the First AME Church until her death. Earning a PhD in 1984 her work revolved around helping students without a science background succeed in college. She was studying STEM for minority students "before it became an acronym." She helped start the Seattle sickle cell program, helped lead the Emergency Feeding Program through the Church Council of Greater Seattle, and was recognized by the UN for her work to convince institutional investors to divest from apartheid South Africa. She was an avid bridge player and a soprano in many church choirs. She died in early April of cardiac arrest "after a short illness brought on by atrial fibrillation that was unable to be treated due to restrictions in health care because of the COVID-19 pandemic."
Richard Maxime Cormier 1935 - 2020 Richard passed peacefully in his sleep on April 3, 2020 at his home at the Park Ridge Care Center in Shoreline. He loved playing and winning at BINGO. He learned to bowl, shoot 9-ball pool, and air gun target shoot in a wheelchair. A devout Catholic, he leaves behind seven children and many grandchildren.
Olive Jennings age 94 Born in Essex, England, she was in the British navy in Scotland during WWII when she met her future husband, George Jennings, an American GI. Arrived in USA as a war bride in 1946 and resided in Lake Forest Park for 65 years.
Geraldine "Jerry" Carlson Lauber age (almost) 87 Died on April 28 at the Crista Care center in Shoreline. She was an active member of Calvin Presbyterian Church in Shoreline, a UW alumnae supporter and a 25-year season ticket holder and patron of The Seattle Rep. "True to her word, Jerry has taken her award-winning pie recipe with her, leaving us all to wonder how she made that crust."
Evelyn L. Kerlee 1932 - 2020 Her career was spent at the King County Public Health Department and later as the nurse at Shorewood High School. She was active at Calvin Presbyterian Church. "She loved her Norwegian heritage, her family and traveling."
Dorothy C. "Dee" Heggen 1924 - 2020 She was the well-loved Kellogg Middle School secretary in the Shoreline School District for many years. Dee and her husband Stan square danced for 32 years, belonging to the Merry Mixers and Dudes and Dolls Square Dance Clubs. Remembrances to Ronald Methodist Church in Shoreline.
Richard "Dick" Harwood 1940 - 2020 Dick was raised in Shoreline and attended Ronald Elementary, Jane Adams Junior High and was in the first graduating class of Shoreline High School in 1958. A Navy man, he served two years on a submarine. In later life he earned a Master's in psychology and worked at the Crisis Clinic until retirement. He spent many years coaching Shoreline Univac sports. He died April 4, 2020 of COVID-19, pneumonia and Stage IV lung cancer.
Kerin Lea McAllister Arrivey 1936 - 2020 Born in Lake Forest Park, and attended Roosevelt High School, where she met her husband. They bought a home in Lake Forest Park and raised a family. An avid competitive swimmer she "spent countless hours through her life swimming at the Civic Club in Lake Forest Park, and enjoyed years of swimming and tennis at the Aqua Club in Kenmore." After retiring from the Northshore School District Kerin enjoyed quilting, investment club, genealogy, and the Lakeshore Garden Club. She died March 28, 2020 in a care home in Bothell from complications related to Parkinson's Disease.
Sally Ann Swank 1933 - 2020 Sally was a working mother before it was fashionable. She worked at Safeco insurance for 47 years, retiring in 2002. She was a volunteer at the Shoreline Senior Center for many years and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi. She lived at Merrill Gardens and was buried at Calvary Cemetery.
Leslie Clare Erickson, DDS, MSD 1927 - 2020 Born in Tacoma, he served in the US Navy before earning his degree in dentistry from the UW. After he earned his MSD in orthodontics in 1958, he and his wife Patricia bought a home in Shoreline where they raised their family while he had a private practice in the U District. They were very involved in their children's activities. From 1977 to 1996 he taught at the U of Colorado and the U of Nebraska. Retiring in 1996, they returned to Shoreline. They were active at Ronald Methodist Church. Burial at Acacia in Lake Forest Park.
Steven 'Mark' Heston 1954 - 2020 1972 Shorecrest graduate died peacefully from complications following a head injury. He drove for the teamsters for 20 years. He leaves behind a mother, siblings, daughter and grandson.
Susan Janet Pawlicki 1965 - 2020 Died in Shoreline of natural causes. Susan was an active member of the Daughters of the Nile at the Nile Shrine Center in Mountlake Terrace, and a member of the Washington Society of Certified Public Accountants.
Donald Roy Bentley 1928 - 2020 Died peacefully in Shoreline in early May. An active member of the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Kenmore, he served in many capacities. A proud WSU cougar, he was a graduate of their engineer program. He served 30 years in the Naval Reserve retiring with the rank of captain. Remembrances to Hopelink.
Jean F. Robinson 1920 - 2020 Died at her home in Lake Forest Park at the age of 99. A cellist who studied at Cornish beginning at age 8, she and her sister Eleanor competed at chamber music festivals throughout the Pacific Northwest. After graduation from Lincoln High School, she studied music in Missouri then returned home to marry her high school boyfriend just before he was shipped out for WWII. She leaves behind a large family.
Edward Randall Judson Age 89 Capt. Ed passed away in May. The Shoreline resident was a life member of Queen City Yacht Club and long-standing North Seattle Rotary member. He renovated boats and sailed the Gulf Islands of British Columbia and Florida (Bahamas).
James Roy Osborn 1939 - 2020 Died at home in Shoreline after a brave battle with cancer. In 1962 he assumed a small family business and created Paratex Pest Prevention, which he ran until his health failed. He was very engaged in the community and sat on the boards of The Millionair Club Charity, The International District Rotary and the Seattle Executives Association for decades.
Sarah (Sally) Slater 1954 - 2020 Her entire work history was with PEMCO Insurance Company. Through PEMCO, Sarah became involved with many volunteer activities including Cancer Lifeline, Junior Achievement, Fare Start, Channel 9 pledge appeals and many United Way days of caring. She was also active in her home parish, St. Luke Church, Shoreline.
William (Bill) J. Buckley 1923 - 2020 Shoreline resident and WWII Air Force flier, Bill retired from Boeing after 35 years. Bill was an active member of St. Mark's Catholic Church and served as an usher and a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society for many years. He loved the game of golf. In retirement he flew Cessna planes with the Boeing Flight Club.
Peter Alexanderv Bellecy "PAPOU" 1922 - 2020 Born to a musical Greek family, he played in family bands and Greek bands all his life. He was the Exalted Ruler of the Seattle Elks in 1965 and led a fundraising Ball at Seattle Center to raise money for crippled children. In WWII he had an extensive service record in Europe as a high-speed radio operator. Because of his work with the French Resistance, in 2018 he was awarded the French Legion of Honor medal.
Eileen Anna Houser 1930 - 2020 Eileen married Harold Houser in 1953 and raised two children in Shoreline. In 1969 she began work as a keypunch operator for a local bank, retiring as manager with 22 employees.
