Senior Center Tele Café with Dr. Dahlia
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center
OCTOBER ZOOM TELE CAFÉ
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
2:00-2:45pm
Mtg ID 859 8484 8513 password senior2020
Join us for a free ZOOM session on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 with DOCTOR DAHLIA! Dr. John Hibbs (Dr. Dahlia), dahlia lover and physician-supervisor of the Bastyr Senior Clinic at SL-LFP Senior Center, returns as our guest to share information and ideas for fall and winter Dahlia care.
John will talk about taking care of your dahlia tubers for the winter, whether you take them out of the ground or leave them in, and winter soil care.
