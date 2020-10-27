Senior Center Tele Café with Dr. Dahlia

Tuesday, October 27, 2020


Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center

OCTOBER ZOOM TELE CAFÉ

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 
2:00-2:45pm


Mtg ID 859 8484 8513 password senior2020


Join us for a free ZOOM session on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 with DOCTOR DAHLIA! Dr. John Hibbs (Dr. Dahlia), dahlia lover and physician-supervisor of the Bastyr Senior Clinic at SL-LFP Senior Center, returns as our guest to share information and ideas for fall and winter Dahlia care. 

John will talk about taking care of your dahlia tubers for the winter, whether you take them out of the ground or leave them in, and winter soil care.



