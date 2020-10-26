Driver ejected from vehicle after hitting the barrier on the 175th exit from I-5

Monday, October 26, 2020


Washington State Patrol reports that a driver southbound on I-5 late Sunday evening lost control of his vehicle at 175th in Shoreline and crashed. 

Jason B. Smith, age 30, of Monroe, was driving under the influence. He was southbound on I-5 approaching 175th St in lane 1 of 4. The vehicle drifted right towards the exit ramp, the driver overcorrected and lost control.

The vehicle struck the left barrier on the exit ramp, coming to rest in the grass median between southbound lane and exit ramp.

Smith, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle approximately 30-40 feet, coming to rest in the grass median. He was transported to Harborview and charged with DUI.

His 2004 Honda was totalled and removed by Gerber Towing.



