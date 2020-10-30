Jobs: Area Consultant Liaison Engineer

Friday, October 30, 2020

WSDOT
Area Consultant Liaison Engineer (TTE)
Shoreline – Northwest Region

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking an experienced engineer that’s knowledgeable in applicable laws and regulations as they relate to contractual agreements. 

The Northwest Region Area Consultant Liaison Engineer focuses on oversight, management, preparation, and administration of all regional consultant agreements from consultant selection and agreement inception to termination, and archiving. The position requires a highly developed knowledge to ensure contracts are properly negotiated and administered to meet all RCW’s, WAC’s, and FWHA’s CFR’s.

Job description and application: LINK



