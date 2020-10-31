Vote in person at vote centers
Saturday, October 31, 2020
Voters in Shoreline, Lake Forest Park and the rest of King County can cast their votes in person Saturday, Monday or Tuesday at any of a dozen vote centers around the county, including one in Kenmore.
New Washington voters can register at the centers through Election Day.
Voters who need assistance completing their ballots can get help from trained staff members or use specialized designed to help voters with disabilities cast private, independent ballots.
- A vote center at the Kenmore City Hall, 18120 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, is open Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 from 10am to 4pm; Monday, Nov. 2, from 8:30am to 6pm; and Election Day, Nov. 3, from 8:30am to 8pm.
- At the King County Elections office 919 SW Grady Way, Renton, the vote center is open Saturday from 10am to 4pm, Monday from 8:30am to 6pm, and Tuesday, Election Day, from 8:30am to 8pm.
- A vote center at the County Elections Annex, King County Administration Building, 500 4th Ave, Room 440, is open Friday, Monday and Tuesday from 8:30am to 1pm and 2pm to 4:30pm.
- A vote center at the CenturyLink Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134, is open Saturday from 10am to 4pm; Monday from 8:30am to 6pm; and Tuesday, Election Day from 8:30am to 8:00pm. Voters use the drive-up entrance at 2100 S Royal Brougham Way, or the walk-in entrance on the corner of Occidental Ave S and S Royal Brougham Way.
- A vote center at the University of Washington’s Dempsey Indoor Center on Walla Walla Road, is open Saturday from 10am to 4pm; Monday from 8:30am to 6pm; and Election Day, Tuesday from 8:30am to 8pm. Voter parking is available in both E21 and E9 lots. Most voters should plan to park in E21. E9 has a limited number of spaces available, including some ADA-compliant spaces, and is reserved for those with mobility issues.
- On Election Day, Tuesday, a vote center at the King County Chinook Building, 401 5th Ave, Room 124, will be open from 8:30am to 8pm.
