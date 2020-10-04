4-Corners food drive triples goal - can you help them donate $15k to Hopelink?



4-Corners Hopelink Food Drive Week 4







We are pleased to report that we have doubled our original goal for the 4-Corners fundraiser for Hopelink. Our neighbors are giving so generously. What an impressive community we live in.We have decided to try to reach triple our goal, or $15,000, by the end of October. Plus, we will leave this page open for donations through the holidays. If you haven’t helped yet, you can still help us reach our goal and fill Hopelink’s shelves this fall.Click the link to give to Hopelink and help end food insecurity in Shoreline. The need is great as many are in reduced circumstances. Children need good nutrition to do well in school and you can help! This a safe and secure way to pitch in and contribute to a worthy cause.This is a significant amount for us to donate and you can be part of it. Click the link and join in.