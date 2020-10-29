Classifieds: Special Meeting Notices - Shoreline Fire Commissioners

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a special meeting at the date, time and place specified below.





The special meeting of the Board of Commissioners will be called to order and will immediately adjourn to executive session. The purpose of the meeting is to review and discuss the qualifications of the candidates for the Fire Commissioner Vacancy (Position 1) under RCW 42.30.110(1)(g) Applicant Qualifications with no decision expected.





DATE: Monday, November 2, 2020

TIME: 9:30 a.m. for approximately 1 hour

LOCATION: Held via Zoom Conferencing and closed to the public.









NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING TIME CHANGE

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department’s November 5th Regular Meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. and immediately move into executive session per RCW 42.30.110(1)(g) Applicant Qualifications.The purpose of this executive meeting is to discuss the qualifications of the candidates for the Fire Commissioner Vacancy (Position 1). The regular meeting of the Board will reconvene at 5:00 p.m. with a decision expected to appoint the new Commissioner.Due to COVID-19, the regular meeting of the Board will be held via Zoom conferencing. The agenda and login information will be provided on the Department’s website and posted at the Station 61 Headquarters.DATE: Thursday, November 5, 2020TIME: The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. and immediately moves into executive session. The regular public Board meeting will begin at 5:00 p.m.LOCATION: Held via Zoom Conferencing