King County Elections, CenturyLink Field, and Seattle Seahawks open Vote Center this Saturday at CenturyLink Field Event Center

The CenturyLink Field Event Center is a Vote Center



King County Elections, CenturyLink Field, and the Seattle Seahawks are proud to once again partner to host a Vote Center in the King County Elections, CenturyLink Field, and the Seattle Seahawks are proud to once again partner to host a Vote Center in the CenturyLink Field Event Center (map).





The Event Center was also utilized in this year’s August Primary and will provide voters who still need to register, get a replacement ballot, or receive other assistance in-person to do so in the days leading up to Election Day.

Saturday, October 31,

Monday, November 2, and

Tuesday, November 3 for the upcoming Presidential election.





King County Elections will offer drive-up service for those arriving in their vehicles, as well provide service and assistance to those arriving via transit or by foot.







Voters are encouraged to wear a mask while inside the Event Center and will be provided with one should they need. King County Elections staff will be masked, wearing gloves, and equipped with face shields to deter the spread of COVID-19. Voters are encouraged to wear a mask while inside the Event Center and will be provided with one should they need. King County Elections staff will be masked, wearing gloves, and equipped with face shields to deter the spread of COVID-19.



“All voters deserve to have their voices heard, no matter where they stand on the issues. It is critical to cast your ballot and stand up for what you believe in. We are proud to be a partner to King County Elections to make sure that can happen for voters and fans in our region,” said David Young, Seahawks Senior Vice President of Business Operations and General Manager of CenturyLink Field.

King county election counting



The partnership between organizations started in 2019, as CenturyLink Field reached the voting age of 18. In 2019, CenturyLink Field and the Seahawks hosted King County Elections staff and drop boxes at select home games to reach fans and engage them in local elections. The partnership between organizations started in 2019, as CenturyLink Field reached the voting age of 18. In 2019, CenturyLink Field and the Seahawks hosted King County Elections staff and drop boxes at select home games to reach fans and engage them in local elections.









“We cannot express our gratitude enough to CenturyLink Field and the Seattle Seahawks for how they’ve stepped up for our voters. Even before sports leagues and other teams across the country began lending their voices to the importance of voting, they have worked alongside us to ensure that every voice in King County and in Washington State can be heard and every vote counted,” said King County Director of Elections Julie Wise.

King County Elections will also host In 2020, the partnership has strengthened further with the Seahawks and CenturyLink Field playing an invaluable role in amplifying accurate, reliable information to voters across the region and the opportunity to host a Vote Center at the Event Center.King County Elections will also host Vote Center locations

Dempsey Indoor Center on the University of Washington – Seattle campus,

– Seattle campus, Kenmore City Hall ,

, Federal Way Performing Arts and Event Center,

Accesso Showare Center in Kent,

Bellevue College Gym,

Elections Headquarters in Renton.





Voters who need to come in-person are encouraged to visit one of these locations on Saturday as long lines are expected on Monday and Election Day. Voters who need to come in-person are encouraged to visit one of these locations on Saturday as long lines are expected on Monday and Election Day.











