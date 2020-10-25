How the Heck Do I Buy a Used Car? - this session will answer that question



Maybe you have a car and it’s on its last leg, or maybe you took a break from driving and now you want to buy a car? Or you are a first-time car buyer all together! You’re searching the web and are overwhelmed with the options, price tags and just the whole process.



Join Chaya of Mechanic Shop Femme to learn about the process from budgeting to negotiating so you end up with the car you want for a fair price and avoid buying a lemon.



Chaya Milchtein is an automotive educator, writer,and speaker and founder of Mechanic Shop Femme





Her work has appeared in publications ranging from the Chicago Tribune to Shondaland. With seven years in the auto industry under her belt and three years of virtual courses, you're sure to find her class engaging and her information easy to understand.







Register with an email address before 7pm on October 28. You will receive an email with a Zoom link the day before the event. This is part of a series.







*Before Your First Car: A Virtual Car Class for Teens and Young Adults, November 24, 5:30-7pm:



*Before Your First Car: A Virtual Car Class for Teens and Young Adults, November 24, 5:30-7pm:

*The Fundamentals of Car Insurance, December 16, 5:30-7pm: Please register for each program:












