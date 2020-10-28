North Seattle French School Open House on Thursday, Nov 5
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Come say "bonjour" and learn about the benefits of a bilingual education during the virtual Open House on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5:30pm to 7:00pm.
North Seattle French School is a French immersion preschool and elementary school based in Shoreline. Our mission is to cultivate a community of globally minded independent thinkers through bilingual education.
Join us online to visit our classrooms, speak with teachers and parents and discover our curriculum!
Please RSVP here and you will receive a link to connect on Zoom
- More information on our website: www.NorthSeattleFrenchSchool.com
- Questions? Contact Aurelie admissions@northseattlefrenchschool.com
North Seattle French School
18560 1st Avenue NE, Shoreline
206-365-1034
www.northseattlefrenchschool.com
