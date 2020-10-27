Shoreline paramedics deployed to Colorado's East Troublesome Fire

Colorado wildfires continue in spite of snowstorm

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Shoreline Fire reports that we currently have three paramedics deployed to Colorado on the East Troublesome Fire.

They are there to support the crews fighting the fires. Medical Services Officers Locken and Fischer and Paramedic Sewell have been gone for a few days already. They can stay a maximum of 14 days.According to the Denver Post, the East Troublesome has burned 192,560 acres and is only 15% contained. It is one of the two biggest wildfires in Colorado history.A major snowstorm in Colorado has aided firefighters by stopping the growth of the fire but it didn't put the fire out. Firefighters on scene are happy that the snow stopped the growth of the Troublesome fire but the snow and wintery conditions make it more difficult and dangerous to get vehicles to the fires.