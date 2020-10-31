Dominica Myers joins King County Library System as new director of diversity, equity and inclusion

Dominica Myers, King county library



The King County Library System (KCLS) welcomes Dominica Myers as its new director of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).





Myers joined KCLS in October to head the DEI department in a newly created leadership role, and will report to KCLS Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum.









“KCLS is deeply committed to diversity, equity and inclusion as part of our service to the public,” stated KCLS Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum. “We began recruitment for this new role in July to expand leadership on our DEI initiatives, and we welcome Dominica to KCLS.” “The people and geography of King County are a diverse tapestry of lived experiences, and the Library System is a reflection of that,” stated Myers. “KCLS holds a tremendous responsibility for stewarding the public’s resources and trust toward creating an equitable and inclusive experience for patrons of all backgrounds. As the new DEI director, I certainly feel the weight of this charge, but am excited for the journey with you.”





She also serves on the Inspire Washington board of trustees and the Tacoma Creates advisory board.

Born and raised in Washington state, Myers comes to KCLS from Seattle Opera where she served as the associate director of administration with responsibility for company-wide Racial Equity and Social Impact initiatives.Myers earned a master’s degree in nonprofit leadership from Seattle University in Seattle, Washington, and holds a bachelor’s degree in theatre arts with a minor in Spanish from Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Washington.