694,000 King County ballots already in

Tuesday, October 27, 2020

The high rate of returns holds for the State as well as King county
The Secretary of State reports 46.4%

More than 694,000 King County ballots have already arrived at the county elections office in Renton.

County ballot-return statistics show that 694,096 ballots had arrived at the elections office by Monday morning. That’s 49.25 percent of the county’s 1,409,298 registered voters.

Local voters are returning ballots at a faster rate.

Voters in Shoreline and the part of northwest Seattle that’s in the 32nd Legislative District had a ballot-return rate of 51.35 percent.

In Lake Forest Park, Kenmore and the part of northeast Seattle in the 46th Legislative District the ballot-return rate is 54.63 percent.

The ballot-return statistics include ballots that officials had picked up from drop boxes or received by mail by 9am Monday.




