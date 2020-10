Case updates October 26, 2020; Western states form workgroup to review COVID vaccines

Gov. Jay Inslee announced that Washington is joining other western states to review the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines when approved by the FDA.





This is an added layer of independent expert review that will help build confidence in the vaccine. Read the full news release here











Case updates October 26, 2020



United States

cases 8,680,611 - 63,589 cases since yesterday

deaths 225,084 - 483 deaths since yesterday

Washington state - *DOH does not report deaths on the weekend

cases 104,027 - 527 since yesterday

hospitalizations 8,358 - 36 since yesterday

deaths* 2,337 - 16 since last report

cases 26,621 - 100 since yesterday

hospitalizations 2,559 - 14 since yesterday

deaths 800 - 9 since yesterday

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

cases 667 - -2 since yesterday

hospitalizations 109 - 0 new

deaths 65 - 2 new

cases 76 - -1 since yesterday

hospitalizations 3 - -1 since yesterday

deaths 1 - 0 new



- 13,569 (2018) The group will include experts appointed by all member states, and nationally-recognized scientists with expertise in immunization and public health.

This panel of experts, begun by California Gov. Newsom last week, will expand with representatives from Washington, Oregon and Nevada.