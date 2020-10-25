Free Scam Prevention webinar on November 10th

Free Scam Prevention Webinar
November 10, 2020 from 1 - 2:30pm
To register, email RSVP@Aegisliving.com


Many seniors are spending extra time alone since the onset of this pandemic. Without a weekly bridge club, grandchildren’s birthdays to look forward to, or other social activity, the highlight of someone’s day may be when their phone rings. Unfortunately, on the other end of that phone might be a scammer.

Scams are on the rise, and many are looking to target older adults. “According to the National Council on Aging (NCOA), there are prominent scams targeting seniors currently that have cost some billions of dollars” in 2019. Seniors, especially living alone, may not have anyone to ask if the person on the phone is sincere.

Educating yourself and the seniors in your life is an important step to take to prevent them from being caught up in a scam where someone will take advantage of them. As scams evolve and continue to get craftier, continue to stay educated.

There are several resources available to help you and the seniors in your life stay one step ahead of the scammers. Locally, Aegis Living is partnering with the Office of Consumer Protection and the WA Office of the Attorney General to present a FREE Webinar on Identity Theft and Scam Prevention.

On Tuesday November 10th from 1:00 – 2:30pm speakers Elena Huizar and Monserrat Jauregui from the Office of Consumer Protection and the WA Office of the Attorney General will discuss current fraud and scammer tactics and how to spot red flags. They will also cover what to do if you or a loved one have been targeted. 

For more resources visit



