Ballot drop boxes open in Shoreline, LFP, around county
Saturday, October 31, 2020
|Ballot drop box 192nd and Aurora in
Shoreline park n ride
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
King County has 24-hour drop boxes at 73 sites, including two in Shoreline and one in Lake Forest Park.
Here are some of the nearby drop boxes:
- Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline (Due to construction the ballot drop box has moved to the lower parking lot of the library right off of NE 175th St - no left turn from westbound 175th)
- Shoreline Park and Ride, 18821 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline
- Lake Forest Park City Hall, 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park
- Kenmore City Hall, 18120 68th Ave NE, Kenmore
- Lake City Library, 12501 28th Ave NE Seattle
- North Seattle College (south visitor lot access from N 95th St), 9600 College Way N, Seattle
- Broadview Library, 12755 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle
- Ballard Branch Library, Corner of NW 57th St and 22nd Ave NW, Seattle
- Waterway 19 Park (next to Gas Works Park), 2119 N Northlake Way, Seattle
- Green Lake Community Center, 7201 E Green Lake Dr N, Seattle
- King County Administration Building, 500 4th Ave, Seattle
County elections officials ask voters to plan ahead to avoid lines.
--Evan Smith
0 comments:
Post a Comment