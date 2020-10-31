Ballot drop boxes open in Shoreline, LFP, around county

Saturday, October 31, 2020

Ballot drop box 192nd and Aurora in
Shoreline park n ride
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Local voters can return their ballots to ballot drop boxes 24 hours per day through 8pm on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

King County has 24-hour drop boxes at 73 sites, including two in Shoreline and one in Lake Forest Park.

Here are some of the nearby drop boxes:
  • Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline (Due to construction the ballot drop box has moved to the lower parking lot of the library right off of NE 175th St - no left turn from westbound 175th)
  • Shoreline Park and Ride, 18821 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline
  • Lake Forest Park City Hall, 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park
  • Kenmore City Hall, 18120 68th Ave NE, Kenmore
  • Lake City Library, 12501 28th Ave NE Seattle
  • North Seattle College (south visitor lot access from N 95th St), 9600 College Way N, Seattle
  • Broadview Library, 12755 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle
  • Ballard Branch Library, Corner of NW 57th St and 22nd Ave NW, Seattle 
  • Waterway 19 Park (next to Gas Works Park), 2119 N Northlake Way, Seattle
  • Green Lake Community Center, 7201 E Green Lake Dr N, Seattle
  • King County Administration Building, 500 4th Ave, Seattle

County elections officials ask voters to plan ahead to avoid lines.

--Evan Smith



