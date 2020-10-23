LFP Police K9 Hector retires

K9 Officer Hector and Officer Carswell

Photo courtesy LFP Police

At Thursday's City Council meeting in Lake Forest Park, they celebrated the retirement of K9 Officer Hector. Hector and Officer Carswell were presented with gifts from the Police Officers' Guild along with a certificate of appreciation from the City and PD. At Thursday's City Council meeting in Lake Forest Park, they celebrated the retirement of K9 Officer Hector. Hector and Officer Carswell were presented with gifts from the Police Officers' Guild along with a certificate of appreciation from the City and PD.













K9 Hector has served the citizens of Lake Forest Park for the last eight years. He was a tremendous asset to the PD and will be greatly missed!