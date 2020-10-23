Shoreline School Board to hold candidate interviews on Oct. 26, 28 and 29
Friday, October 23, 2020
As part of the selection process for the vacant District #2 and District #3 school board positions, previously held by David Wilson and Heather Fralick, the Shoreline School Board has selected applicants to be interviewed in the next phase of the application process.
The candidates’ names, interview schedule and attendee meeting information to observe the interviews are below.
Monday, October 26
October 26, 2020 Public Meeting Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86797977054?pwd=QTVFOFNxNTNzQlp1N0NydHpOZGlGUT09
Passcode: 258741
Call-in Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799
Webinar ID: 867 9797 7054
Wednesday, October 28
October 28, 2020 Public Meeting Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87425167124?pwd=MG9JUzByU3VSeHdCK1RjTVUzY3YrUT09
Passcode: 623168
Call-in Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799
Webinar ID: 874 2516 7124
Thursday, October 29
October 29, 2020 Public Meeting Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88567215513?pwd=Z1FZTWJJNG9qczhOQjNiZDR4VXlXZz09
Passcode: 438807
Call-in Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799
Webinar ID: 885 6721 5513
Monday, October 26
- 6:00pm Josh Krawczyk, District #2
- 7:00pm Lama Chikh, District #3
October 26, 2020 Public Meeting Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86797977054?pwd=QTVFOFNxNTNzQlp1N0NydHpOZGlGUT09
Passcode: 258741
Call-in Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799
Webinar ID: 867 9797 7054
Wednesday, October 28
- 6:00pm Jill Brady, District #2
- 7:00pm Sarah Cohen, District #3
October 28, 2020 Public Meeting Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87425167124?pwd=MG9JUzByU3VSeHdCK1RjTVUzY3YrUT09
Passcode: 623168
Call-in Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799
Webinar ID: 874 2516 7124
Thursday, October 29
- 6:00pm Scott Tuttle, District #3
- 7:00pm Emily Williams, District #2
October 29, 2020 Public Meeting Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88567215513?pwd=Z1FZTWJJNG9qczhOQjNiZDR4VXlXZz09
Passcode: 438807
Call-in Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799
Webinar ID: 885 6721 5513
0 comments:
Post a Comment