State 911 outage Thursday



On Thursday, October 22, 2020 the 911 emergency call system in King county and Washington state went down. On Thursday, October 22, 2020 the 911 emergency call system in King county and Washington state went down.

Washington Emergency Management reports that counties in both Western and Eastern Washington (but not everywhere) had a 911 outage impacting their systems.





All systems were back online by 5pm.





The state E911 Coordination Office is investigating the cause.





You are advised to keep these alternative (non-emergency) numbers in your phone.





King county non-emergency number: 206-296-3311 Washington State Patrol: 425-401-7788









