Notes from Shoreline Council meeting October 19, 2020 - department budget presentations



Department budgets include reorganizations such as Parks and Recreation and Cultural Services moving to Administrative Services.



City Manager’s Office, presented by John Norris, Assistant City Manager



This department includes the City Manager’s office, city clerk’s office, communications, intergovernmental relations, economic development, property management, light rail project, code enforcement and customer response team.

Budget changes in light rail include a $100,000 one-time charge for the City’s partial funding of the 185th pedestrian bridge (connecting the parking garage to the 185th St Station), and staffing reductions for the Lynnwood Link extension as the project moves from permitting to the construction management phase.



Human Resources, presented by John Norris



No change in staffing is planned.



One time changes for professional services are earmarked for 2022: $50,000 Compensation Study, last performed in 2015; Collective Bargaining - Successor Agreement ($15,000). We are in that process now with our maintenance union.



City Attorney’s Office by Sara Lane



This office is responsible for all legal services. They also manage our Prosecuting attorney (including domestic violence coordinator). The current contract needed to be amended to include community court services.



Administrative Services Department (ASD) and Citywide by Sara Lane



The 2019-2020 budget was significantly higher than projected as a result of moving budget from departments where projects were stopped in order to ensure that we could address the financial challenges of 2020. The 2021-2022 budget is going up in recognition of the shift of our parks operation into administrative services. They also manage all of our IT functions, finance operations, Citywide, park operations, facilities management, fleet management and facility rental.



Budget Changes include a potential one-time 2022 levy lid lift ($121,000), and one-time update to permitting cost recovery ($50,000). Also included are two IT ongoing changes for public records request software ($17,400) and contract routing software ($33,200).





The Citywide expenses apply to the entire city and not to a specific department. These expenses include various agency memberships, office equipment leases and replacement, budget and insurance coverage contingencies, liability and property insurance, and the vehicle replacement fund.





Recreation, Cultural and Community Services presented by Colleen Kelly





The addition of the recreation and cultural services to the community services is reflected in increased expenditures and staffing.







The closing of the Shoreline pool has been reflected in the revenue projection for this department. Additionally, we had assumed we would be operating under COVID Phase 4 in 2021 which we now think may not be as likely so revenues and expenditures will have to be monitored.



Budget changes include a one-time Climate Action Plan Update ($55,020), ongoing support of human services in the general fund, adding a Housing and Human Services Coordinator (0.50 FTE), and holding vacant positions open for grant administrator and administrative assistant III. The Housing and Human Services Coordinator will focus primarily on housing.

DISCUSSION

Do you anticipate that the Housing and Human Resources Coordinator will be able to do some outreach to renters in Shoreline? Census data has shown that the number of renters is increasing.

Reply: this person would be a contact for them. But we need to consider the workload. Right now what we’re considering is picking up on the work that is tied to our management of our multifamily property tax exemption (MFTE) and inclusionary policies, and to provide better customer response for those programs

Do you expect this to become a full time position?

Reply: We don’t know yet since this is a new position.

We are leaving the Grants Administrator position vacant. But Council would actually be approving the salary of that position as part of the budget. So we’re approving the funds to pay that position but the City Manager has decided not to fill that position. Correct?

Reply: Correct. While we are learning and having staff take on a greater role in grant management, we may have to contract out some of that work. That money would then be available as professional services rather than staffing expenses.

Reply Debbie Tarry: we want the flexibility to use the money as it becomes necessary. Some of the payroll savings is going to the new position, but only a small part.

Police Department presented by Chief Shawn Ledford

Increase in expenditure is a result of our projection of the increases in the police services contract. Estimated increase for 2021 is 2.9% over 2020, primarily from COLA. Staffing to remain constant for 2021 and 2022.







Services provided by the police department include:



RADAR (Response Awareness, De-escalation And Referral) is an effort by the Police Departments in Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell and Kirkland to address the rights and needs of individuals with behavioral health issues and/or developmental disabilities.

is an effort by the Police Departments in Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell and Kirkland to address the rights and needs of individuals with behavioral health issues and/or developmental disabilities. Park Patrol . We had park patrol emphasis this summer resulting in 342 contacts primarily just letting people know that we’re out in the parks. There were a handful of warnings and a handful of citations and a couple of arrests.

. We had park patrol emphasis this summer resulting in 342 contacts primarily just letting people know that we’re out in the parks. There were a handful of warnings and a handful of citations and a couple of arrests. Training has been significantly reduced in 2020 because of COVID. Some training has to be in person such as firearm qualification. Critical training such as implicit bias training has been continued online. In 2020, dispatch calls for service are projected to show a decline of about 9%, vehicle thefts are on track to have increased about 35%, domestic violence is showing about a 26% reduction since 2019, and burglaries (both commercial and residential) are showing about a 28% reduction.

Average police response time is improved for all priorities of calls. This may be a result of COVID causing less traffic, and fewer officers involved in self initiated contacts such as traffic citations, leaving more officers available to respond to calls for service.

DISCUSSION

How do we add to our services for calls that may not require a police response? We just have RADAR for a few hours each week. What is the King County Sheriff’s Office doing to address this concern?

Reply: This would be better responded to by the King County Advisory Committee for Mental Illness Drug Dependency(MIDD). Or possibly by the Mobile Crisis Response Team that accompanies us on certain types of calls for service. Would they be able and capable of handling these calls? I don’t know. When someone calls 911, the default is the police department. Right now the police are asked to go along with Child Protective Services, Adult Protective Services, and the fire department to support those agencies for safety reasons. Reply Debbie Tarry: it’s going to be a longer term process. We are looking at additional community engagement, hearing from experts on policing service reforms and evaluating that. So we are putting together that work plan for outreach and discussing with Council their goals and how we can put together a response. There are multiple layers involved including call dispatch and how this would work with RADAR. And what we can learn from other cities.

What is the effective staffing rate of police officers? In the annual report you stated we are budgeted for 54 officers but we have not been at the number for a while. If you could get back to us with this.

Some of the County and State reforms being considered include additional costs for things like body cameras. How are these costs addressed? Do cities just absorb the costs? Or do they become part of the contract?

Reply: generally we would share the costs like we do for tasers and other equipment. However the overhead costs to King County would be increased costs to contract cities.

Reply Debbie Tarry: the King County Sheriff did put in a request originally for the King County Executive to fund body cameras for 2021-2022 but that was denied. They are funding a pilot program in unincorporated King County.

School resource officer (SRO). The School District was considering cutting the funding. What would the City do?

Reply Debbie Tarry: this was a position in our patrol unit. The officer that was in that role filled-in for one of the other patrol vacancies when schools were closed. Since then, that officer accepted a promotion elsewhere so we would have to find another officer to fill that role if the SD decides to keep that position. We don’t know whether they will or not.

We have two parallel tracks on police department improvement. One is accountability related, and taking a hard look at how we can add to police response to some calls or reassign some duties elsewhere in order to free up police officers to be police. These are long slow processes. We don’t want to cut the police budget but will need to find a way to obtain funding as we move through the process. Ms. Tarry has assured Council that the budget can always be amended.

Criminal Justice Department presented by Christina Arcidy, CMO Management Analyst

The budget does not have any full time employees. The budget is a 20% decrease from the adopted 2019-2020 budget. The biggest decrease is in jail costs.

The City contracts with King County District Court for municipal court services and they, in turn, manage the community court program. The contract budget includes jail services, City-provided public defenders and jail support services.







The City currently uses three jails to house its inmate population, and SCORE jail (green) is the primary booking facility. King County (orange) is used primarily for the work release program, and Yakima (blue) is used for defendants sentenced for more than three days. Yakima charges about half of SCORE's daily rate, so it provided significant savings for us to send inmates to Yakima for longer sentences. However, due to a COVID outbreak, we ceased sending inmates to Yakima in May.



The change in judicial sentencing philosophy has resulted in shorter sentences, so you can see the steady decline in jail housing days.

Planning and Community Development Department presented by Rachael Markle, Planning and Community Development Director

Expenditures remain status quo and staffing shows a slight decrease due to term limited staffing for review of permits for the School District and Sound Transit.

This department is comprised of four divisions: buildings and inspections, permit services, city planning, and administration.







We are currently working on the housing element of the Comprehensive Plan that is funded by a State Grant that will see us through to June 2021.



Permit volumes and revenues are being impacted by COVID in 2020. Permit counts are trending 25% below an average year and resultant revenue is estimated to be 40% less than we projected. We anticipate that the revenue for 2021 and 2022 to also be affected, but we don’t know to what degree and we will be monitoring this revenue closely.

DISCUSSION

How do we stand compared to other cities in the average time for the first review for multi-family permits? What would be an ideal turnaround time? This will be added to the matrix (of questions) to be addressed by staff.

Council recessed from this regular Zoom meeting to a separate meeting for an Executive Session for a period of 30 minutes to discuss with legal counsel matters relating to agency enforcement actions, or litigation.

Executive Session: Litigation - RCW 42.30.220(1)(i)

The Council may hold Executive Sessions from which the public may be excluded for those purposes set forth in RCW 42.30.110 and RCW 42.30.140. Before convening an Executive Session, the presiding officer shall announce the purpose of the Session and the anticipated time when the Session will be concluded. Should the Session require more time a public announcement shall be made that the Session is being extended

Meeting adjourned















