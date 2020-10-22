Blake Snell starting pitcher in game two of World Series against the Dodgers

By Wayne Pridemore





Nick Anderson was credited with being the winning pitcher.









Blake Snell, former Shorewood star, was the starting pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the World Series on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.The Los Angeles Dodgers won the first game on Tuesday. Several members of Blake's family traveled to Arlington Texas' Globe Life Field to attend the game. This was a highlight moment for Blake and his family.Snell was very effective in the first four innings holding the Dodgers hitless.In the 5th inning, with two out, the Dodgers hit a homer off Blake with a with a runner on to bring the score to Rays 5 Dodgers 2. Blake was pulled after he had thrown 88 pitches and struck out 9 Dodgers.The Tampa Bay Rays won the game with the score 6 to 4. Blake Snell was the winning pitcher.Correction: Blake was the starting pitcher. Starting pitchers are required to complete at least 5 innings, and Snell fell one out short of the required number.