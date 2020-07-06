VSP Jewelry to close storefront business after 31 years in LFP

VSP handles every customer with the same high standards. When designing jewelry, they consider someone’s features and personality. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a piece of favorite costume jewelry or an heirloom piece; they treat every customer and their treasures with the same respect and care.







Donna Hawkey checks out the current window display. This well-loved window display allowed many residents and beyond to admire the exquisite pieces that were changed frequently as pieces were either sold or rotated for variety. Photo by YeeMan Lee.









VSP Jewelry Design Gallery will be missed. Luckily their business was not affected much by online shopping. That’s because this is a one-to-one relationship type of business. And it’s a custom and value-added service they perform - and they work hard - seven days a week as a storefront retailer.









Paul and YeeMan’s message: “We gratefully thank all the residents of Lake Forest Park and those patrons from afar who have placed their trust in our work and the services we have been providing for over these 30 years. "We have enjoyed working with all their treasured pieces and creating new ones, but we have also developed true friendships which are even more valuable than running a business for income.”

Their fast, on-site, and excellent repair service is “key to their longevity despite the ups and downs of the economy”, says YeeMan. Paul apprenticed with a master Goldsmith, and so they repair both gold and silver jewelry right on the spot while a customer does other shopping in the Town Center. Repair services include everything from watch battery replacements to replacing beautiful lost gemstones. The repair service is a big part of their business and help other Town Center merchants, too.



Town Center is a one-stop kind of shopping place for LFP residents, and it's the only community gathering place in the entire city. Many of VSP's customers come by regularly to say hello as they have built strong and lasting relationships. We have "weathered many storms and dealings with over four Town Center property management firms," but this storm is different, says YeeMan. While this is a current sad theme for many small businesses across America, in Lake Forest Park, there are so few independent businesses that a loss like this is like severing off an arm of the community.





With the building of a Sound Transit garage soon, the face and culture of the Town Center are now being re-envisioned.







No two abalone shells are quite the same, so it brings individual beauty and variety to every piece of jewelry.









And the City of Lake Forest Park demographics is changing with older residents passing away or moving out of the area and into other retirement living arrangements. That, too, has affected their business in the last couple of years.



Today, their reopened business is not getting much foot traffic due to COVID-19 and its restrictions. Older adults are mostly keeping sheltered in place, and families have children to take care of, so the local business is down.





The Town Center escalator and stairwells are still closed, so customers can’t walk down from the area that houses Third Place Books. Instead, they have to walk or drive around to the lower level parking lot to enter, so they are not getting any foot traffic from the upper level. The King County Library and the Planet Fitness gym are still closed, which had provided more foot traffic, equating to more sales for all businesses located on the lower level.



And unlike some stores, VSP has no curbside items to sell.









A jade carving display highlights not only intricately carved stone but its value as becoming a lost art form.









“There comes a time in life that we must say…we’ve fulfilled our duties with much joy and passion and devoted countless hours to serving our communities’ needs, and now it’s time we make some time for ourselves.

"We will come back one day with a new business model to continue our repair and design services – so stay tuned as we work out our transformation!

"Until then, we wish all of you the best of health and happiness and to live a mindfulness life with compassion for others,” says YeeMan and Paul.









VSP sits adjacent to the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council Arts Gallery and Gift Shop so many customers like to visit both when shopping at Town Center.





The owners invite you to stop by to say goodbye. And check out their patron gratitude clearance sale - right after the Fourth of July holiday – when YeeMan and Paul begin to strike out into their newfound independence. Good luck to you both!



This is the first time their merchandise has ever been on sale due to keeping “honest prices,” says YeeMan. VSP’s motto is “Very Special Pieces for Very Special People at Very Special Prices!”









That’s not something you can get off the internet. YeeMan explains that when someone sees a piece of jewelry that catches their eye, it may not be the most attractive piece for them. She asks a lot of questions until she understands the customer better. This process eliminates the risk of creating a piece of jewelry that doesn’t fit that person as there are many reasons they may not have considered. That’s how they make happy customers.