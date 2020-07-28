James "Jim" Steves 1930-2020 - former Einstein principal

James 'Jim" Steves

1930-2020

James (Jim) Lewis Steves passed away July 14, 2020. He was born September 25, 1930 to Harold Andrew and Alice Marie (Andersen) Steves in Seattle, Washington.

















At the age of 12, he got his first job weeding for a truck farm where Northgate is now located. He became a paper boy the same year and in 1944, at the age of 14, became a service station attendant in North Seattle on Roosevelt Way.He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1948. In 1955, while attending the University of Washington, he received his B.A. degree and in 1966, his Masters of Education degree. He later attended Seattle University for his administrative credentials.He began teaching 6th grade at Richmond Beach Elementary in the Shoreline School District and in 1961 taught at Butler Jr. High School. He became a vice principal in 1964 and in 1968 he became principal.He retired from education in 1985 while at Einstein Middle School. He is survived by his wife Julie, daughter Marcia Mill, son Mark, grandchildren Danielle and Ryan Mill, and sister Carol Judd.