Shoreline Community College President joins American Association of Community Colleges Board of Directors

“Shoreline Community College is seen as a national leader because of its highly acclaimed professional-technical and academic programs.

"Joining the AACC board is an opportunity to spotlight what is great about Shoreline and influence educational policy at the national level,” Roberts shared.

The board voted unanimously to certify the results of the 2020 Board Election on Thursday, June 4, during a Zoom meeting.Roberts joined seven other newly elected board members for a three-year term beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2023.AACC is governed by a 32-member board of directors. The board acts on behalf of the institutional members to create and maintain a vision for AACC and to determine and ensure that the organization adheres to appropriate standards of performance. The board is committed to guaranteeing accountability of AACC to the membership.The national election, held in February 2020, resulted in the election of six institutional members and two affiliated council members, all current community college CEOs. Roberts was one of 13 CEOs nominated in the institutional member category.In response to Roberts’ election, AACC President and CEO Walter G. Bumphus said,