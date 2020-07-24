Volunteer positions open on LFP tree board

5 Acre Wood

Photo by Dan Short





The City of Lake Forest Park is seeking applications for several positions on the Lake Forest Park Tree Board.





The Tree Board provides outreach and education to the community on tree-related issues, organizes and facilitates public events involving trees, and provides advice to the City Council on policy and regulatory issues involving trees.



Tree Board meetings are generally held on the first Wednesday of each month, at 7:00pm, at Lake Forest Park City Hall.





More information about the Tree Board is on the City website



Board members should live within the Lake Forest Park city limits, but it is not required. Interests or backgrounds in urban forestry, horticulture, and habitat restoration are encouraged but not required.















