Volunteer positions open on LFP tree board
Friday, July 24, 2020
Photo by Dan Short
The City of Lake Forest Park is seeking applications for several positions on the Lake Forest Park Tree Board.
The Tree Board provides outreach and education to the community on tree-related issues, organizes and facilitates public events involving trees, and provides advice to the City Council on policy and regulatory issues involving trees.
Tree Board meetings are generally held on the first Wednesday of each month, at 7:00pm, at Lake Forest Park City Hall.
More information about the Tree Board is on the City website.
Board members should live within the Lake Forest Park city limits, but it is not required. Interests or backgrounds in urban forestry, horticulture, and habitat restoration are encouraged but not required.
If you are interested in applying or have questions, email Assistant Planner Lauren Hoerr.
