Volunteer positions available on LFP parks board
Friday, July 24, 2020
|Whispering Willow Park
Photo by Jerry Pickard
All board member terms are three years and members are limited to two consecutive full-term appointments.
If you are interested in serving on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board please complete an application and attach a resume and cover letter describing your experience and interest in parks and recreation.
Completed applications, with resume and cover letter, may be emailed to Cory Roche, Community Volunteer Coordinator, at croche@cityoflfp.com or mailed to the Lake Forest Park City Hall at 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.
You can find more information on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board here.
