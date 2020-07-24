Volunteer positions available on LFP parks board

Friday, July 24, 2020

Whispering Willow Park
Photo by Jerry Pickard

The City of Lake Forest Park seeks applicants for its Parks and Recreation Advisory Board which is responsible for advising the City Council and Mayor on parks and recreation issues including park master planning, recreation program evaluation and park comprehensive planning.

All board member terms are three years and members are limited to two consecutive full-term appointments.

If you are interested in serving on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board please complete an application and attach a resume and cover letter describing your experience and interest in parks and recreation.

Completed applications, with resume and cover letter, may be emailed to Cory Roche, Community Volunteer Coordinator, at croche@cityoflfp.com or mailed to the Lake Forest Park City Hall at 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.

You can find more information on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board here.



Posted by DKH at 3:44 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  