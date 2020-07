Volunteer positions available on LFP parks board

Whispering Willow Park

Photo by Jerry Pickard





The City of Lake Forest Park seeks applicants for its Parks and Recreation Advisory Board which is responsible for advising the City Council and Mayor on parks and recreation issues including park master planning, recreation program evaluation and park comprehensive planning.All board member terms are three years and members are limited to two consecutive full-term appointments.If you are interested in serving on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board please complete an application and attach a resume and cover letter describing your experience and interest in parks and recreation.Completed applications, with resume and cover letter, may be emailed to Cory Roche, Community Volunteer Coordinator, at croche@cityoflfp.com or mailed to the Lake Forest Park City Hall at 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.You can find more information on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board here.