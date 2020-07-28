Two Shoreline firefighters assist with the Colockum fire in Chelan county
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Chelan County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Colockum Fire located in Chelan County, near Malaga.
The Colockum Fire is burning in grass, sage, and brush. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on July 24, 2020, at 6:30pm at the request of Fire Chief Brian Brett, Chelan County Fire District 1.
The Colockum Fire started on July 24, 2020, at approximately 2:14pm. This fire is estimated at 250 acres and growing. It is threatening homes and infrastructure. Level 3 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.
Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered four wildland task forces. The fire will be managed by a Type 3 Incident Management Team.
The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray will remain activated to Level 1. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are en route to the scene to coordinate dispatch of resources.
Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the mobilization. The Mobilization Plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions.
