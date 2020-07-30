Curbside service at local libraries starting Aug 5
Thursday, July 30, 2020
|Richmond Beach Library
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Curbside service will expand to new KCLS library locations, starting August 5.
All locations will be closed on August 4 while we prepare to offer these new services.
Find current hours of operation and curbside locations and preview upcoming changes HERE.
To pick up holds: make an appointment with the myLIBRO app, call the library to make an appointment, or walk up without an appointment (without an appointment it will take about 15 minutes for us to get your holds ready).
Find information about the myLIBRO app HERE.
Beginning August 5, Curbside To Go service will be expanded at the Shoreline Library and will begin at the Lake Forest Park and Richmond Beach Libraries:
Lake Forest Park
- Tuesday-Wednesday 1pm-7:30pm
- Thursday-Saturday 10am-4:30pm
- Call (206) 362-8860
Richmond Beach
- Tuesday-Wednesday 1pm-7:30pm
- Thursday-Saturday 10am-4:30pm
- Call 206) 546-3522
Shoreline
- Tuesday-Wednesday 1pm-7:30pm
- Thursday-Saturday 10am-4:30pm
- Call (425) 507-3247
