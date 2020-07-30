Curbside service at local libraries starting Aug 5

Richmond Beach Library

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





Curbside service will expand to new KCLS library locations, starting August 5.





All locations will be closed on August 4 while we prepare to offer these new services.





Find current hours of operation and curbside locations and preview upcoming changes HERE









Beginning August 5, Curbside To Go service will be expanded at the Shoreline Library and will begin at the Lake Forest Park and Richmond Beach Libraries:



Lake Forest Park

Tuesday-Wednesday 1pm-7:30pm

Thursday-Saturday 10am-4:30pm

Call (206) 362-8860 Richmond Beach

Tuesday-Wednesday 1pm-7:30pm

Thursday-Saturday 10am-4:30pm

Call 206) 546-3522 Shoreline

Tuesday-Wednesday 1pm-7:30pm

Thursday-Saturday 10am-4:30pm

Call (425) 507-3247

Find information about the myLIBRO app HERE

To pick up holds: make an appointment with the myLIBRO app, call the library to make an appointment, or walk up without an appointment (without an appointment it will take about 15 minutes for us to get your holds ready).