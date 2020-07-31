SCC student residence hall awarded prestigious LEED Green Building Certification

Shoreline Community College is pleased to announce it has been awarded official LEED Silver certification for its student residence hall, 7000 Campus Living, which opened in fall 2019.













“Achieving LEED Silver certification speaks to our values as a College,” said Shoreline Community College President Cheryl Roberts, Ed.D. “We know it provides a healthier and more comfortable space for our students to live and pursue their educational goals, and it exhibits our commitment to being positive stewards of the land on which our campus sits.”

The 249-unit building at the front of the College’s 83-acre campus thoughtfully weaves in practical and measurable sustainability features, such as water savings, enhanced thermal performance, a roof-top solar array, and energy-efficient LED lighting throughout the building. Certification is proof that buildings are constructed and operated at the highest level of sustainability.The 249-unit building at the front of the College’s 83-acre campus thoughtfully weaves in practical and measurable sustainability features, such as water savings, enhanced thermal performance, a roof-top solar array, and energy-efficient LED lighting throughout the building.





A new engraved bronze plaque has been installed in the vestibule at the main entrance of the building to showcase this building achievement.





While the College is operating remotely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, students are able to continue living in 7000 Campus Living with reduced occupancy and appropriate sanitation and distancing measures being taken. The building’s original design and construction team included WG Clark Construction, Encore Architects, and Spectrum Development Solutions.



LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), developed by the U.S. Green Building Council, is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence.