Stand With Us Shoreline Saturday in Paramount School Park at noon





Stand With Us Shoreline

Saturday, July 25, 2020 12 noon – 2pm





Paramount School Park

Stand With Us Shoreline is a direct action to support Kailyn, a Black youth activist and third generation Shoreline resident, who was the target of a hate crime by a close neighbor. Kailyn was exercising her first amendment right of free speech in protest of a blue lives matter flag that to Kailyn, and numerous other Black and brown people, represents racism, fear and brutality. She stood alone when the incident happened but she is no longer alone.Stand with us to support not just Kailyn but all Black and brown youths and let your presence and support against racism be known. Stand with us to let your neighbors know that racist voices will be drowned out and racist acts will be met with positive and supportive action. Stand with us so that Black Lives Matter sign in your yard is not just a performative gesture but your commitment to showing up and standing up for our Black and brown neighbors. Stand with us so we know that when you see something, you will say something and do something to ensure the safety of all Black and brown Shoreline residents.This will be a positive, strength based event that will aid Kailyn in her path to healing through this trauma. This event will NOT center, address or target the neighbor who threatened Kailyn and any retaliatory actions are not appropriate or condoned by Kailyn and her family. There will be a purposeful pause near the location of the incident so the impact of community support will not go unnoticed.Join us at 11:00am to make signs. Event begins with a few speakers at 12pm. We will march @1pm and the route is very short with 1 moderate slope down and 1 small slope up. We will loop back to Paramount and end at 2pm.This a family friendly event, bathrooms will be open and stocked. There are two small parking areas on 8th Ave NE and a larger one on 10th Ave NE, both off of 155th. There are paths for accessibility and the area is fairly flat and accessible but please message us with any further questions or requests.Masks are mandatory (we will have masks available also) and we ask that everyone is mindful of distancing, as much as can be done in a gathering.Any questions or requests can be sent to standwithusshoreline@gmail.com.