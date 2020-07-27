Case updates July 26, 2020; County to distribute masks on Tuesday at Courthouse for King county residents

Monday, July 27, 2020


North King County Mask Distribution Event.
Shoreline District Court Facility 
18050 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline 98133

Tuesday, July 28 from 1-5pm

You must be a King County resident to be eligible to receive masks at this event.

This is a drive-through pick up event. Interested King County residents can enter at the parking lot entrance on Meridian Avenue North, drive up to the Amazon Treasure Truck, tell the staff person the number of individuals in their family, and receive 2 cloth reusable masks per family member, up to 6 family members. The maximum number of masks a vehicle can receive is 12.

Washington state - confirmed cases by sex and age
Washington state - deaths by sex and age

Case updates July 26, 2020

United States
  • cases 4,163,892 including 64,582 new cases
  • deaths 145,982 including 969 new deaths
Washington state
  • cases 52,635 - 786 new cases - rolling case average is over 600 per day and rising
  • hospitalizations 5,374 41 - 33 new
  • deaths 1,501 - 7 new (data adjustment)
King county
  • cases 14,433 - 178 new (goal: less than 25 new)
  • hospitalizations 1,891 - 14 new
  • deaths 640 - 2 new
Shoreline
  • cases 461 - 5 new
  • hospitalizations 95 - 0 new
  • deaths 59 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
  • cases 50 - 1 new
  • hospitalizations 5 - 0 new
  • deaths 1 - 0 new




