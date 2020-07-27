Case updates July 26, 2020; County to distribute masks on Tuesday at Courthouse for King county residents
Monday, July 27, 2020
North King County Mask Distribution Event.
Shoreline District Court Facility
18050 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline 98133
Tuesday, July 28 from 1-5pm
You must be a King County resident to be eligible to receive masks at this event.
This is a drive-through pick up event. Interested King County residents can enter at the parking lot entrance on Meridian Avenue North, drive up to the Amazon Treasure Truck, tell the staff person the number of individuals in their family, and receive 2 cloth reusable masks per family member, up to 6 family members. The maximum number of masks a vehicle can receive is 12.
Case updates July 26, 2020
United States
- cases 4,163,892 including 64,582 new cases
- deaths 145,982 including 969 new deaths
- cases 52,635 - 786 new cases - rolling case average is over 600 per day and rising
- hospitalizations 5,374 41 - 33 new
- deaths 1,501 - 7 new (data adjustment)
- cases 14,433 - 178 new (goal: less than 25 new)
- hospitalizations 1,891 - 14 new
- deaths 640 - 2 new
- cases 461 - 5 new
- hospitalizations 95 - 0 new
- deaths 59 - 0 new
- cases 50 - 1 new
- hospitalizations 5 - 0 new
- deaths 1 - 0 new
