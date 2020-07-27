Case updates July 26, 2020; County to distribute masks on Tuesday at Courthouse for King county residents





North King County Mask Distribution Event.

Shoreline District Court Facility

18050 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline 98133





Tuesday, July 28 from 1-5pm

Washington state - confirmed cases by sex and age

Washington state - deaths by sex and age

cases 4,163,892 including 64,582 new cases

deaths 145,982 including 969 new deaths

cases 52,635 - 786 new cases - rolling case average is over 600 per day and rising

hospitalizations 5,374 41 - 33 new

deaths 1,501 - 7 new (data adjustment)

cases 14,433 - 178 new (goal: less than 25 new)

hospitalizations 1,891 - 14 new

deaths 640 - 2 new

cases 461 - 5 new

hospitalizations 95 - 0 new

deaths 59 - 0 new

cases 50 - 1 new

hospitalizations 5 - 0 new

deaths 1 - 0 new













You must be a King County resident to be eligible to receive masks at this event.This is a drive-through pick up event. Interested King County residents can enter at the parking lot entrance on Meridian Avenue North, drive up to the Amazon Treasure Truck, tell the staff person the number of individuals in their family, and receive 2 cloth reusable masks per family member, up to 6 family members. The maximum number of masks a vehicle can receive is 12.