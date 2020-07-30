Baseball Stadium Galore - retired local teacher featured in Seattle Times

Jim Siscel with Ridgecrest elementary kids raising salmon from eggs.

Now he's doing the same thing in Lynnwood

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools





Our local retired school teacher Jim Siscel and his wife Andrea are documented in an engaging Seattle Times article about their 323 trips to baseball stadiums around the country.





Jim was a teacher at Echo Lake Elementary for many years before he retired. His love of teaching was reflected through his students and their parents too, and he’s still involved today, being active in the Sno-King School Retirees Association.





"Even though he was a tough teacher, all his students loved him. He cared deeply about each and every one, and taught them many useful traits - Like cursive writing. Oh and parents loved him too!"



