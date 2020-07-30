Baseball Stadium Galore - retired local teacher featured in Seattle Times
Thursday, July 30, 2020
|Jim Siscel with Ridgecrest elementary kids raising salmon from eggs.
Now he's doing the same thing in Lynnwood
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Have you missed baseball? Then this is for you and non-baseball fans too.
Our local retired school teacher Jim Siscel and his wife Andrea are documented in an engaging Seattle Times article about their 323 trips to baseball stadiums around the country.
Jim was a teacher at Echo Lake Elementary for many years before he retired. His love of teaching was reflected through his students and their parents too, and he’s still involved today, being active in the Sno-King School Retirees Association.
"Even though he was a tough teacher, all his students loved him. He cared deeply about each and every one, and taught them many useful traits - Like cursive writing. Oh and parents loved him too!"
After retiring, he helped three different Shoreline schools raise salmon from eggs and release them in local streams. Now he's doing the same thing in Lynnwood schools. He is still very active in the Sno-King School Retirees Association.
Another passion is baseball, and he and Andrea share their experiences about all of the stadiums they have visited on their website. There is everything from highlights about the stadium, attendance, seating, scores, mascots, and, in some cases, even the price of a hot dog.
Enjoy this recent Seattle Times article and then check out their website at baseballroadtrip.net.
The Seattle Times: 323 ballparks down, only 2 to go: Lynnwood couple’s quest on hold due to COVID
--Three former Echo Lake parents contributed to our article
We’re rooting for them to reach their goal of 325 stadiums – when it’s safe.
