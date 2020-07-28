Worker retraining virtual information session Thursday
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
|Worker retraining
Photo by Dylan Gillis on Unsplash
Worker retraining virtual information sessionThursday July 30, 2020 at 10am
If you are currently unemployed in Washington, you may be able to get tuition paid at a community college through the Worker Retraining grant.
Learn more about Worker Retraining at a virtual information session coming up on Thursday, July 30th at 10am.
Sign up online to attend. Contact Inez Olive at iolive@shoreline.edu with questions.
