Register today for Food and Wine Pairing online class
Friday, July 31, 2020
Explore the various styles of winemaking and aromatics that occur during the process in this self-paced online course!
Join facilitator Reggie Daigneault and learn about the anatomy of human sensory receptors and how individual culture, biology, and preference will assist you in understanding how you taste food and wine. A list of wines will be recommended for tasting along at home!
Register online HERE or contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu.
