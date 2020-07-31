Register today for Food and Wine Pairing online class

Friday, July 31, 2020



Are you looking to impress during your next Zoom happy hour? 

Explore the various styles of winemaking and aromatics that occur during the process in this self-paced online course! 

Join facilitator Reggie Daigneault and learn about the anatomy of human sensory receptors and how individual culture, biology, and preference will assist you in understanding how you taste food and wine. A list of wines will be recommended for tasting along at home!

Register online HERE or contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu.




