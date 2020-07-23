Notes from Shoreline council meeting July 20, 2020

Pam Cross, reporter





Shoreline City Council Meeting

8(a) Annual Discussion with the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board

John Hoey, Chair, served since 2013, Richmond Beach

Bill Franklin, Vice Chair, 2nd term

Bruce Amundson, 1 year, Innis Arden

Jeff Potter, 1 year, North City

Sara Raab McInerny, 1 year, Innis Arden

Christine Southwick, 8 years, Briarcrest

Elizabeth White was absent

Haley Berkman, youth member, was present

David Lin, youth member, was absent

Equity and inclusion. They have recognized that their board does not reflect the diversity in Shoreline. An equity inclusion training was held for staff to direct them as they strive for equity and inclusion in all of their work. Cultural services and public art. This is one of the top interests of the board this year, which is a change from the past. The public art coordinator should be made full time and changed to a superintendent position like parks and recreation have in order to reflect its equal importance. A superintendent is more involved in planning and discussion so their input is recognized and incorporated in future plans. Parks. There is a 3 person subcommittee that visited all the Shoreline parks and had a follow up Zoom meeting with staff. They want to continue to recognize the amount of work put together by the Parks Funding Advisory Committee. The volunteer time over 6 months culminated in a report including recommendations that the subcommittee would like to dovetail with the equity goal by addressing equal level of service across the City.

8(b) Discussion of Ordinance No. 893 – Adopting Interim Regulations to Allow for Additional Extensions of Application Deadlines Beyond Those Provided for in Shoreline Municipal Code Due to COVID-19 Impacts

end tolling and provide no additional relief from deadlines; continue tolling under the current Emergency Order; adjust the number of extensions or length of extension periods.

8(c) Discussion of Interim Regulations for Temporary Outdoor Dining





Parklet



Can a business apply for both permits?



Reply: yes, but they would be allowed only one.



What part of the code will this fall under?



Reply: it will be an interim ordinance that needs to be renewed every 6 months rather than part of the development code.





Councilmembers expressed general agreement to the following:

The emergency declaration should take effect immediately.

All fees should be waived.

This is an interim ordinance that would need to be reviewed by Council every 6 months.

Private property applications will quickly be reviewed, the permit will be issued and the applicant can proceed to put out tables and chairs. Or, the restaurant can self-certify (process streamlining mentioned above). Either way, the applicant will need to register this use.

Use of the right-of-way will need some additional review by staff to protect the City’s responsibility to the public.

Applicants must still be compliant with fire, building, ADA and other applicable codes.

Applicants also need to follow the statewide guidance for restaurants. We don’t need to repeat the detailed guidelines here, but we are not waiving these requirements.

Strong guidance by the Governor and State Health Officer is to stay home. And if you want restaurant food, the very strong guidance is to get take-out food or delivery. COVID-19 is spreading today in restaurants and bars and at birthday parties and other gatherings. This virus cannot spread itself. The only way someone can get COVID-19 is if a person spreads it to them. Often this person is asymptomatic.



Staff will draft changes based on Council’s discussion and bring back next week.





8(d) Discussion of Ordinance No. 891 - Accepting a Corrected Survey and Plat for Short Plat No. SHSP-98055 as Provided in RCW 58.10.030



Nathan Daum, Economic Development Manager presented the staff report



In 2017, Council declared the former site of the Shoreline Police Station (1206 N 185th Street) as surplus and authorized the sale of the property. In the course of due diligence, the buyer’s surveyor found a discrepancy on the recorded plat immediately to the north which erroneously placed that plat’s southern property line one foot into the City’s property. For the sale of this property to proceed, this surveying error must be corrected.



This is a minor housekeeping matter clarifying an error and can be brought back for consent.



As required, the majority of owners agreed to the correction and the new owner of the survey company will correct the records at no cost to the City. Shoreline will build a fence at a $5,000 cost on the owners’ side of the correct property line.



DISCUSSION



None



Moved forward for consent.





8(e) Discussion of the Shoreline Supplemental Paid Family Leave and the Washington State Paid Family and Medical Leave Programs



Don Moritz, Human Resources Director



In 2017, Council adopted a new Supplemental Paid Family Leave policy via Council Resolution No. 402. This discussion is in response to Council’s request that staff return and report on the City’s experience and employee utilization of this leave benefit following the first two years of the benefit usage.



The City’s plan allows up to 12 weeks of paid time off for family leave. It was something of a trailblazer in 2017. The State plan was not in effect and only a handful of other jurisdictions offered anything similar. The City’s plan requires 1 year of employment and at least 1,250 hours worked. Both full-time and part-time employees are eligible. Both consecutive and intermittent leave are allowed. It provides continued benefit coverage, provides job protection and runs concurrent with the federal Family and Medical Leave Act. The City plan supplements the FMLA, so you must be taking the FML to qualify.



There were 20 requests for leave since 2017. Intermittent (separate blocks of time) versus consecutive (two or more days without interruption) were about equally split. As employees become aware of the benefit, there has been some increase in usage.



Intermittent leave is most often used for unpredictable or unplanned disorders or conditions such as depression, sleep disorders, mental health disorders, or providing physical therapy for a family member. Consecutive leave is used for more serious health conditions where an employee is having surgery and requires recovery time and/or the birth of a child.



Washington State’s PFML became available January 1, 2020 and provides up to 18 weeks (depending on the reason) of paid leave and provides similar benefits to the City’s plan. Recognizing this overlap, now is a good time to review our plan for any potential changes.









The State program is funded through premiums shared by employees and their employers. The premium assessment is 0.4 percent of employee’s gross wages, with the contribution divided between the employee (63.333%) and the employer (36.667%). Employers are required to pay these premiums regardless of whether employees use the State’s plan.





Most often when employees are on leave, their duties are spread among other employees or not done, so the best measure of cost of the City’s plan is the expense incurred i.e., equivalent number of hours that were contributed to an employee’s pay when they are running low on leave accruals and are now using the plan to fill the gap to maintain their full paycheck.











Staff recommends Council consider modifications to the City’s plan to make it supplemental to and complement the State’s plan. The estimated cost savings is $49,442. This represents the difference in payout to employees between the City’s current plan ($59,436) and the estimated payout as a supplement to the State’s plan ($9,994). These figures are based on current payouts since 2017.



As previously stated, employers are required to pay State premiums regardless of whether employees use the Plan or not so it does affect the cost comparison.



In addition to cost savings, these proposed changes of the City’s plan being supplemental to the State plan would have several positive results including: the City’s Supplement plan still provides a financial safety net, expands the definition of family member, allows both parents employed by the City to take full leave for child bonding instead of sharing the benefit, since the City plan is not mandatory the employee could take the State plan and reserve the City plan leave accruals, and anticipates reduction in intermittent leaves which can be difficult to plan around. The proposed changes would still provide benefits under the State’s plan where the eligibility begins after 820 hours (compared to the City’s 1,250).



The potential negative aspects of the proposed changes include requiring the employee to acquire 8 hours of consecutive leave, the employee would be required to exhaust all leave accruals before accessing the City’s Supplemental leave if the condition is for their own serious health condition, and the City supplement would be available only if used in conjunction with State leave.



DISCUSSION



What is the expanded definition of family member?



Reply: the City’s definition is broader than the FMLA (Federal plan)



One week of unpaid leave isn’t mentioned as a negative. This seems like a pretty important issue.



Reply: recommend employee use their leave accrual to pay for this first week to get full paycheck, even if they don’t qualify for Supplemental coverage. The only problem is they have to use their accrued sick leave.



State requires accrual of consecutive 8 hours absent. How does this work?



Reply: if you are part time working a 4-hour shift, you would have to miss 4 hours the first day and 4 hours the next day to be eligible. This does not appear to be a major problem. Some employees may miss 1 or 2 hours for treatments and would not be able to collect under the State plan but can under the City plan.



At the end of the day, the changes will reduce our costs and benefit the employees.



Meeting adjourned.











