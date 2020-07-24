Testing widely available but results are getting delayed

Swab and reagent





COVID-19 testing is a critical component for us to know where, when, and how the disease is spreading so that we can take proactive measures to get it under control.





More drive test sites have been made around the County to make testing fast, convenient, and safe and readily available.





Anyone who experiences any of the many potential symptoms for COVID-19 should get tested as rapidly as possible, and anyone who has been in close contact more than 15 minutes with someone who has the virus should also be tested.









Aurora test site is free at the old vehicle emission test site: 12040 Aurora Ave N, Seattle 98133 , 206-684-2489 Call to make an appointment

Unfortunately, recently there have been reports of longer wait times to get COVID-19 tests and delays in receiving test results in some instances. These delays are a nationwide issue, due to both recent increases in the number of people seeking testing for COVID-19 which is creating increasing workloads for laboratories, and limited reagent supplies that are needed for COVID-19 laboratory testing. You can read more testing FAQs here , and you can find a regularly updated listing of King County Testing Sites and Schedules , translated into multiple languages.





Public Health and testing labs across the state are working with the Washington Department of Health and regional laboratories and healthcare providers to develop strategies to decrease the time between testing to results and to minimize disruption of the availability of COVID-19 testing locally. We know it can be concerning and frustrating while awaiting testing results.





That said, anyone with symptoms and who thinks they may have COVID-19 or is being tested for COVID-19 should isolate themselves away from others until their result is back and then follow the instructions from your healthcare provider and Public Health.





For more information about what to do while waiting for results, you can read this recent blog post from King County Public Health Insider.











