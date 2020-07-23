Jobs: Administrative Assistance in Edmonds

Thursday, July 23, 2020

Administrative Assistant

We are looking for the right person to join us in our small yet busy office. You must be reliable, hardworking, and have a good sense of humor. You possess strong people skills, attention to detail, and the ability to get things done! Multi-tasking is second nature and being busy is the best way to spend your day.

Qualified candidates should possesses the following skills:
  • Excellent typing and organization skills and a strong ability to multitask.
  • Excellent verbal communication and proficiency with Word, Excel, and Outlook.
  • Keen computer knowledge.

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

Northern Waters, Inc. is an irrigation, landscape lighting, and pumping systems company. We have been in business in the Northwest for over 40 years taking care of customer irrigation needs such as Spring Activation, Mid-Season Tune Up, Winterization, Backflow Prevention Assembly Testing, and repair work. In addition, we also specialize in outdoor lighting installation and repairs, and water pumping systems.

JOB OVERVIEW:

Duties will include (but are not limited to) general office operations: answering multi-phone lines and checking messages, customer service, scheduling, maintaining records, creating documents, copy machine (scanning), email, data entry, filing, and other light office duties.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Positive “can do” attitude
Excellent attention to detail
Strong communication / customer service skills
Computer, telephone, and organizational skills

Salary DOE / $18.00 to $23.00 per hour PLUS Benefits: Personal Leave, Medical Insurance, and Retirement Plan. Seasonal Hours: 40 hours per week, February – November; 32 hours per week, December - January. *Drug test and background report required.



