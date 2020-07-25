Volunteer opportunity at Senior Center

Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center is looking for volunteers for delivering our To-Go Hot lunches program Monday through Friday from 10:30am – 1pm.





Tasks include loading lunch bags unto shuttle bus, and leaving meals with senior.





Must be able to navigate stairs, lift 10 lbs and love serving seniors.





If you would like to help please call 206-365-1536 and ask for Donna.





You may leave a message on our voice mail with your name, phone number and state you are calling about the To-Go volunteer delivery spot open. Many thanks!











