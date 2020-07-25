Volunteer opportunity at Senior Center

Saturday, July 25, 2020

Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center is looking for volunteers for delivering our To-Go Hot lunches program Monday through Friday from 10:30am – 1pm. 

Tasks include loading lunch bags unto shuttle bus, and leaving meals with senior. 

Must be able to navigate stairs, lift 10 lbs and love serving seniors. 

 If you would like to help please call 206-365-1536 and ask for Donna. 

You may leave a message on our voice mail with your name, phone number and state you are calling about the To-Go volunteer delivery spot open. Many thanks!



Posted by DKH at 5:25 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  