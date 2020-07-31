Funding approved to provide statewide technology training for educators

Chris Reykdal, Supt.

of Public Instruction





This week, the state Office of Financial Management (OFM) released $2.5 million in federal funds to the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction to expand training for educators on the use of online learning management systems.





While all funds have been released to local school districts, OFM has held back the vast majority of the funds allocated to OSPI; this $2.5 million for professional learning represents the first major step in scalable statewide solutions to improve the online learning experience.

As OFM considers a release of the remainder of the state’s portion of federal funds, OSPI intends to cover the costs of internet for students eligible for free or reduced-price meals and to partner with community-based organizations to help families secure childcare, engage in language translation services, and other parent and family engagement strategies.



More information from OSPI





As OFM considers a release of the remainder of the state’s portion of federal funds, OSPI intends to cover the costs of internet for students eligible for free or reduced-price meals and to partner with community-based organizations to help families secure childcare, engage in language translation services, and other parent and family engagement strategies.More information from OSPI here

In partnership with OSPI, the state’s nine regional educational service districts will provide support and training with no registration cost. These supports will help districts with platform selection, provide training for educators and families, and will launch networks for educators to share best practicesIn total, Congress allocated approximately $195 million to Washington’s local school districts and $21 million to OSPI to address impacts resulting from COVID-19.