Shoreline police arrest suspect who was using someone else's credit cards

Photo courtesy KCSO





Quick work by Shoreline Police led to the arrest of a suspect fraudulently using credit cards belonging to someone else.On July 7, 2020, at approximately 2pm, a victim reported that his credit cards were used for unauthorized transactions at the Fred Meyer in Shoreline.Security camera footage showed a suspect use the victim's credit cards to purchase prepaid Visa debit cards.Asset protection at Fred Meyer helped confirm the 29 year old suspect's identity, as they were familiar with him being a persistent shoplifter.A Shoreline deputy spotted the suspect nearby and took him into custody. After being read his Miranda rights, the suspect said he found the cards on the ground and admitted to using them to purchase prepaid Visa debit cards in the amount of $210.The suspect was booked into SCORE jail for Theft in the 3rd Degree.*Note: Police do not show the faces of arrest subjects until they have been named and formally charged.