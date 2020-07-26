Christmas in July

Sunday, July 26, 2020

Photo by Karen Riston

This is an amaryllis - they sell them as a single, large bulb in a colorful box at Christmas time. They'll bloom for anyone, green thumb or not, and produce blossoms about four inches across on a tall, strong stalk.

After they bloom, no one knows what to do with them and they usually die.

Karen Riston looked at hers, said "why not?" and planted it. Now it's July and she has beautiful blooms that are usually reserved for the winter.

One Christmas I decided that they would make perfect gifts for my large family. I bought a couple dozen boxes just before the family party and stacked them on the floor.

I didn't think that I was putting them right by the furnace vent. Within a few days they had sprouted and were starting to come through the boxes.

I hope that everyone took them out of the box and found a good spot for them.

--Diane



Posted by DKH at 3:42 AM
