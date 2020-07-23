Build a Talent Bank for your neighborhood











During emergencies (like a pandemic or an earthquake) sometimes the people you will rely on most live right in your neighborhood. In the last few months, you may have gotten to know your neighbors better than you did before.









In years past, on the second Tuesday in August, Shoreline neighbors have come together to celebrate National Night Out. It is a time to block off streets, share food, and get to know each other better. Unfortunately, this year we won’t be able to do that. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t still work to build resilient neighborhoods.

To help neighborhoods become more resilient, we have created a On many Shoreline blocks, neighbors have reached out to help each other, offering to pick up groceries or check with people who live alone. They have helped build resilient neighborhoods, ones that can survive, adapt, and thrive in the face of change.To help neighborhoods become more resilient, we have created a Talent Bank Worksheet Template available at shorelinewa.gov/NNO . Work with your neighbors to create a talent bank to inventory your block’s combined skills and resources.





Is someone in your neighborhood a medical professional?

Is someone tech savvy or good with power tools?

Are there any CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) members on your block?

Are there people that can speak multiple languages that could help with interpretation or translations?









The City supports building deeper connections at the neighborhood level to create a safer, more responsive community.



Once information is shared, make copies of the completed worksheet so every household can have one. These lists are confidential. They should not be distributed to anyone other than those who have agreed to participate.



More Information

Neighborhoods Coordinator Constance Perenyi, cperenyi@shorelinewa.gov

Emergency Management Coordinator Jason McMillan, jmcmillan@shorelinewa.gov

Continuing to maintain social distance, talk with your neighbors when you see them outside. Or, if you have contact information, invite them to join the talent bank. Not all your neighbors may want to share personal information or be involved. Please respect their choice.The City supports building deeper connections at the neighborhood level to create a safer, more responsive community.Once information is shared, make copies of the completed worksheet so every household can have one. These lists are confidential. They should not be distributed to anyone other than those who have agreed to participate.More Information







