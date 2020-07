Shoreline-LFP Senior Center needs supplies - can you help?

Senior Center



Hot Cereal packets

Granola Bars

Tea bags (individually packaged)

Boxes of Cold Cereal – smaller than family size

Milk – quarts or pints

Cans of Beef Stew

Cans of hearty soup such as Chicken Rice/Chicken Noodle/Beef Stroganoff

Mayonnaise – small jars

Juices – 10-12 oz size

Chips – small lunch size bags (must be individually wrapped)

Granola bars and/or small packages of cookies

Sandwich bags- ziploc

Canned fruit

Spaghetti sauce

Mustard

Toilet paper

Small containers of soap for clothes washing

Small containers of soap for hand washing dishes

OLD MAGAZINES - the seniors love them!

Please tell your friends, neighbors, relatives about our needs. Many of these seniors are not able to access all of their supplies and therefore rely on us.

Every day during the week (Monday through Friday) the Center delivers approximately 120 hot lunches to Seniors in need in Shoreline and surrounding communities.They also offer bags of groceries to about 50 seniors on Fridays to help those who need food for the weekends.Call the Shoreline Senior Center at 206-365-1536 with further questions. The address for the Senior Center is 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline 98155 Thank you for your support of our seniors,The Shoreline Lake Forest Park Board of Directors