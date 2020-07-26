Shoreline-LFP Senior Center needs supplies - can you help?

Sunday, July 26, 2020

Senior Center
The Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center needs supplies for the week of July 27-31 for their hot lunch and grocery program for shut-in seniors.

Every day during the week (Monday through Friday) the Center delivers approximately 120 hot lunches to Seniors in need in Shoreline and surrounding communities.

They also offer bags of groceries to about 50 seniors on Fridays to help those who need food for the weekends.

At this time, they are getting very low on the following supplies:

  • Hot Cereal packets
  • Granola Bars
  • Tea bags (individually packaged)
  • Boxes of Cold Cereal – smaller than family size
  • Milk – quarts or pints
  • Cans of Beef Stew
  • Cans of hearty soup such as Chicken Rice/Chicken Noodle/Beef Stroganoff 
  • Mayonnaise – small jars
  • Juices – 10-12 oz size
  • Chips – small lunch size bags (must be individually wrapped)
  • Granola bars and/or small packages of cookies
  • Sandwich bags- ziploc
  • Canned fruit
  • Spaghetti sauce
  • Mustard
  • Toilet paper
  • Small containers of soap for clothes washing
  • Small containers of soap for hand washing dishes
  • OLD MAGAZINES - the seniors love them!

*Only individually wrapped items as they do not repackage bulk food. 

Please tell your friends, neighbors, relatives about our needs.  Many of these seniors are not able to access all of their supplies and therefore rely on us.  

Drop offs can be made to the front door of the center, Monday - Friday between 1:00 and 3:00pm unless other arrangements are made. 

Call the Shoreline Senior Center at 206-365-1536 with further questions. The address for the Senior Center is 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline 98155

Please remember to wear a mask when dropping off food.

Thank you for your support of our seniors,
The Shoreline Lake Forest Park  Board of Directors



Posted by DKH at 11:58 PM
