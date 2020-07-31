Agenda for Aug 3 Shoreline Council; Climate impact and resiliency study

Shoreline City Council 2020









8(a) Discussion of Ordinance No. 896 - Amending Certain Sections of Shoreline Municipal Code Title 20 to Permit Professional Offices in the R-8 and R-12 Zoning

8(b) Discussing the Results of the Climate Impacts and Resiliency Study





The meeting will be held remotely. Instructions on how to view the agenda and the meeting and how to submit a comment can be viewed HERE

The Shoreline City Council Regular Meeting for August 3, 2020 includes the following Study Items:On December 9, 2019, the City Council adopted Ordinance No. 881 which adopted two Comprehensive Plan Amendments. The amendment in question, amendment #3, added “professional offices” to Land Use Element Policy LU2. To implement the policy adopted by Council, staff is proposing amendments to the Shoreline Municipal Code (SMC) Chapters 20.20 – Definitions, 20.30 – Procedures and Administration, and 20.40 – Uses. Staff prepared revised definitions for Professional Offices and Outdoor Storage to more narrowly define what uses qualify as a professional office. Staff is recommending that the newly defined uses be added to SMC Chapter 20.40 - Uses.Christy Shelton from Cascadia Consulting Group and Matt Fontaine from Herrera Environmental Consultants will present the results of the Climate Impacts and Resiliency Study. The study identified climate change impacts and areas of vulnerability for the City, with a core focus on the City’s surface water system.