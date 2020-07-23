Case updates July 22, 2020; Yakima county doing well - the rest of the state not so much

Bad news/good news

Yakima provides a glimmer of hope. The Yakima Health Department reported recently that 95% of people in Yakima are wearing a face covering in public.





Yakima County is the only place in the state right now where each person who gets COVID-19 on average spreads it to less than one other person.









Case updates July 22, 2020



United States

cases 3,882,167 including 63,028 new cases

deaths 141,677 including 1,047 new deaths Washington state

cases 49,247 - 679 new cases

hospitalizations 5,211 - 50 new

deaths 1,468 - 3 new King county

cases 13,659 - 173 new (goal: less than 40 new)

hospitalizations 1,826 - 8 new

deaths 635 - 0 new Shoreline

cases 447 - 4 new

hospitalizations 95 - 2 new

deaths 58 - 1 new Lake Forest Park

cases 47 - 0 new

hospitalizations 4 - 0 new

deaths 1 - 0 new

Everywhere else in the state is on the path to runaway transmission rates of COVID-19. Read the full blog post from DOH here



