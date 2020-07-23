Case updates July 22, 2020; Yakima county doing well - the rest of the state not so much

Thursday, July 23, 2020

Bad news/good news
 
Yakima provides a glimmer of hope. The Yakima Health Department reported recently that 95% of people in Yakima are wearing a face covering in public. 

Yakima County is the only place in the state right now where each person who gets COVID-19 on average spreads it to less than one other person. 

Everywhere else in the state is on the path to runaway transmission rates of COVID-19. Read the full blog post from DOH here.

Case updates July 22, 2020

United States
  • cases 3,882,167 including 63,028 new cases
  • deaths 141,677 including 1,047 new deaths
Washington state
  • cases 49,247 - 679 new cases
  • hospitalizations 5,211 - 50 new
  • deaths 1,468 - 3 new
King county
  • cases 13,659 - 173 new (goal: less than 40 new)
  • hospitalizations 1,826 - 8 new
  • deaths 635 - 0 new
Shoreline
  • cases 447 - 4 new
  • hospitalizations 95 - 2 new
  • deaths 58 - 1 new
Lake Forest Park
  • cases 47 - 0 new
  • hospitalizations 4 - 0 new
  • deaths 1 - 0 new


