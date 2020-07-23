Case updates July 22, 2020; Yakima county doing well - the rest of the state not so much
Thursday, July 23, 2020
Bad news/good news
Yakima provides a glimmer of hope. The Yakima Health Department reported recently that 95% of people in Yakima are wearing a face covering in public.
Yakima County is the only place in the state right now where each person who gets COVID-19 on average spreads it to less than one other person.
Everywhere else in the state is on the path to runaway transmission rates of COVID-19. Read the full blog post from DOH here.
Case updates July 22, 2020
United States
Case updates July 22, 2020
United States
- cases 3,882,167 including 63,028 new cases
- deaths 141,677 including 1,047 new deaths
- cases 49,247 - 679 new cases
- hospitalizations 5,211 - 50 new
- deaths 1,468 - 3 new
- cases 13,659 - 173 new (goal: less than 40 new)
- hospitalizations 1,826 - 8 new
- deaths 635 - 0 new
- cases 447 - 4 new
- hospitalizations 95 - 2 new
- deaths 58 - 1 new
- cases 47 - 0 new
- hospitalizations 4 - 0 new
- deaths 1 - 0 new
