Case updates July 23, 2020; Governor announces new restrictions
Friday, July 24, 2020
Gov. Jay Inslee and Secretary of Health John Wiesman today announced changes to “Safe Start,” Washington’s phased approach to reopening. The changes target activities that data have shown provide a higher risk of COVID-19 exposure.
It has been four months since the governor announced the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. Since then, cases in Washington have risen from 2,000 to almost 50,000, and deaths have increased from 110 to nearly 1,500.
To combat the rising numbers, the governor and secretary are changing guidance and regulations around restaurants, bars, and fitness centers, as well as weddings and funerals. The changes will also affect family entertainment centers, movie theaters and card rooms.
“We do not take these steps lightly. We know every prohibition is a challenge for individuals and business owners,” Inslee said during a press conference Thursday. “But we know that if we fail to act, we expose people and businesses to even greater risk down the line.”
Case updates July 23, 2020
United States
- cases 3,952,273 including 70,106 new cases
- deaths 142,755 including 1,078 new deaths
Washington state
- cases 50,009 - 762 new cases
- hospitalizations 5,276 - 65 new
- deaths 1,482 - 14 new
King county
- cases 13,834 - 175 new (goal: less than 40 new)
- hospitalizations 1,838 - 12 new
- deaths 636 - 1 new
Shoreline
- cases 450 - 3 new
- hospitalizations 95 - 0 new
- deaths 58 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- cases 47 - 0 new
- hospitalizations 4 - 0 new
- deaths 1 - 0 new
