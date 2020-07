Case updates July 23, 2020; Governor announces new restrictions

Gov Inslee

Gov. Jay Inslee and Secretary of Health John Wiesman today announced changes to “Safe Start,” Washington’s phased approach to reopening. The changes target activities that data have shown provide a higher risk of COVID-19 exposure.

“We do not take these steps lightly. We know every prohibition is a challenge for individuals and business owners,” Inslee said during a press conference Thursday. “But we know that if we fail to act, we expose people and businesses to even greater risk down the line.”





Case updates July 23, 2020

cases 3,952,273 including 70,106 new cases

deaths 142,755 including 1,078 new deaths

Washington state

cases 50,009 - 762 new cases

hospitalizations 5,276 - 65 new

deaths 1,482 - 14 new

King county

cases 13,834 - 175 new (goal: less than 40 new)

hospitalizations 1,838 - 12 new

deaths 636 - 1 new

Shoreline

cases 450 - 3 new

hospitalizations 95 - 0 new

deaths 58 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park

cases 47 - 0 new

hospitalizations 4 - 0 new

deaths 1 - 0 new









It has been four months since the governor announced the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. Since then, cases in Washington have risen from 2,000 to almost 50,000, and deaths have increased from 110 to nearly 1,500.To combat the rising numbers, the governor and secretary are changing guidance and regulations around restaurants, bars, and fitness centers, as well as weddings and funerals. The changes will also affect family entertainment centers, movie theaters and card rooms.Read the rest of the story on the governor's Medium page