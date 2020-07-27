Chermak Construction celebrates 40th anniversary
Monday, July 27, 2020
|Noah France, owner of Chermak Construction
40 years ago Howard Chermak launched his home remodeling business in Edmonds, Washington serving clients throughout the Puget Sound area providing quality work with a caring spirit.
Chermak Construction entered a new chapter in August of 2017 when he decided to retire and sell the business to a friend and equally professional builder, Noah France of France Construction, LLC.
Noah continues the legacy of quality work, integrity and customer service that are the hallmark of this long-lasting company.
The company has completed thousands of projects since its founding and received numerous awards and recognition, both locally and nationally. We are especially honored to be able to give back to the community by supporting local arts, charities and other organizations.
In reflecting upon this special event Mr. France said “Over the years our commitment to customer relationships has resulted in satisfied repeat clients and ongoing referrals. We firmly believe that our business is all about people; our customers, professional associates and employees.”
|Chermak office in Edmonds
Chermak regularly participates in the rampathon event and has built several ramps for Shoreline families to help disabled residents move easily to and from their homes.
