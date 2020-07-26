Free online workshop - Positive Discipline for families

July 28, 2020 Online Workshop. Hosted by Positive Discipline for Families





Are you interested in knowing more about the Positive Discipline Program?

Do you wish to learn new parenting tools? Would you like:

To be more effective as a parent and have fun in the process?

To discipline with kindness and firmness at the same time?

To raise responsible and respectful children?

To reduce power struggle, stress and strengthen relationships inside the family?

We invite you to participate in an Introductory Positive Discipline workshop on Tuesday July 28th from 10am to 11:45 PST via live Zoom



Please register



After registering, you will receive Zoom link and code the day before class, so you can join this workshop.

We recommend you register before 5pm on Monday July 27th, so you can get the Zoom info on time, necessary to join the class.

This is important, as we need demographic info of participants to continue getting finance funding for these free workshops.



Personal information is confidential and for exclusive use to report general demographic data of the participants.















